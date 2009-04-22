Freddie Mac CFO Commits Suicide

Another sad suicide in the financial world.

WUSA9: David Kellermann, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Freddie Mac (FRE), was found dead this morning.

Fairfax County Police officials tell 9NEWS NOW they responded to his home around 5 a.m. after his wife alerted them to his suicide.

Kellermann was 41 years old.

According to Freddie Mac’s website, Kellerman was with Freddie Mac for more than 16 years and named Acting Chief Financial Officer in September.

WTOP radio in Vienna, VA has more.

Update: This report form the Post-Chronicle indicates that a note was found, but no details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.