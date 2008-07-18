Freddie Mac CEO So Distracted By Crisis He Didn't Notice Wife's Bike Crash

It’s a stressful job, trying to save your company from bankruptcy:



WSJ: [Freddie Mac CEO Richard] Syron, who rose from modest beginnings as the son of a garbage man to earn a doctorate in economics at Tufts University, was feeling the heat.

Around [the time of the Bear Stearns blow up], he had taken his wife to Florida for a weekend getaway, but as soon as they headed off for a bike ride, he got a call from a top official on his mobile phone. He started concentrating so intently on the call, he recalls, that he didn’t notice that his wife had crashed her bike.

When they got back to the hotel, Mr. Syron recalls, his wife lambasted him: “You left me writhing in pain.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.