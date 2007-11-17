Fred Wilson's Facebook Ad Test-Drive: Sucking Wind

USV partner Fred Wilson is test-driving Facebook’s social ads. The November 13th update. Recently, he’s been having a bit more luck.So far, not much success. In fact, none…



I am not giving up though. I’ll get clicks at some point. I may have to change my ad and copy. It’s not particularly compelling.

But what’s interesting to me is that there’s a better way to get fans on your business’ page on Facebook. Get someone with the right audience to link to it. Then it will spread virally through the news feed on Facebook as people join. Here’s our stats for the past couple days since I did that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.