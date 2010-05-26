Fred Wilson: "Zynga Has Never Needed To Raise A Dime Of Money"

Popular social gaming company Zynga “has never needed to raise a dime of money” outside of the $250,000 its founder spent to start the company, according to Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures.



Fred was talking about how much money a startup should raise at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference with fellow VC Ben Horowitz.

In the middle of the debate, Fred said that Zynga has never lost money, but it’s raised hundreds of millions of dollars to have “insurance money.” Fred says Zynga founder Mark Pincus decided to take venture funding to gain confidence to take risky bets.

It sounds like Fred is saying Zynga would have been able to pay for its own growth. However, we don’t know that Zynga would have grown as fast as it did if it hadn’t raised over $200 million in venture funding.

See Also: The Secret To Zynga’s Success? Steal Great Ideas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.