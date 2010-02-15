Fred Wilson Wants To Bring The Chatroulette Founder To NYC

How enamoured with Chatroulette is New York VC, Fred Wilson?



enamoured enough to consider flying its founder from Russia to New York, and maybe investing in his website.

After reading the New York Times story about Chatroulette’s 17-year-old founder, Andrey Ternovskiy, Fred wrote on his blog:

I think we’ll reach out to Andrey and offer him a visit to NYC. I’m still not sure if this is something we should invest it, but I’d sure like to meet this guy. He reminds me of many great young entrepreneurs we’ve worked with and his story sounds so familiar.

For those joining this party late, Chatroulette is a Russian Roulette with webcam chat rooms. You just talk to strangers around the world randomly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.