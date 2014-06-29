A Prominent Early Twitter Investor Says Twitter Should Turn 'Tweet Storming' Into A New Product

Jillian D'Onfro
Fred wilsonTwitter/David TischFred Wilson

Fred Wilson, legendary VC and an early investor in Twitter, went on a “tweet storm” Saturday morning about how Twitter should make the tweet storm experience better for users. He sees the emerging trend as a big product and market opportunity for Twitter.

Tweet storms, a concept made popular by investor Marc Andreessen, are like mini-essays: People break up an argument or idea across a handful of different tweets, usually numbering them to make it easier for people who are interested to follow along.

Wilson loves tweet storms because of the anticipatory reading experience and because each thought develops its own comment thread.

“If tweet storms were more discoverable, consumable and permanent, Twitter would have an entirely new product and market opportunity that is native,” he wrote.

Here’s Wilson’s tweet storm about tweet storms:









Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

