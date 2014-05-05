Fred Wilson Thinks That By 2020, Apple Won't Be A Top Tech Company Anymore

Fred Wilson/Tumblr Fred Wilson’s computer shows a handful of breakout companies his firm has invested in.

In 2020, Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson thinks the top three tech companies in terms of market cap will be Google, Facebook, and some other company we haven’t yet heard of.

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington interviewed Wilson on stage this morning at New York TC Disrupt and asked why he doesn’t think Apple will be one of the top three companies within a decade.

Wilson replied, “Apple is too rooted to hardware and I think hardware is increasingly becoming a commodity. Their stuff in the cloud is largely not good. I don’t think they think about data and the cloud in the way you need to think about things.”

He told Arrington he thinks Twitter could be one of the top four, five, six or seven companies, but not number one or two.

Wilson has long been critical of Apple. Last year he said Apple was “clueless” for selling the iPhone 5C at a high price.

