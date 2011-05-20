Fred Wilson: Raising Too Much Money Makes Me Uncomfortable

Fred Wilson doesn’t think there’s a new tech bubble. Why?



Because some of the companies that went public in 1999 and 2000 were valued at billions of dollars despite generating little to no revenue. Today, however, the tech companies that will likely IPO (i.e.: Facebook) have tons of revenue and cash flow.

However, he has some strong words for funds that are too ambitious to put as much capital to work as possible. Watch above.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Corey Nachman

