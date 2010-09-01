Fred Wilson Reveals The Fourth Essential For Startup CEOs

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson recently published a list of three essential skills for CEOs. He quoted a mentor who once said:



A CEO does only three things. Sets the overall vision and strategy of the company and communicates it to all stakeholders. Recruits, hires, and retains the very best talent for the company. Makes sure there is always enough cash in the bank.

But now – in a response to our write-up of a Hamptons party attended by Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley (a USV entrepreneur) – Fred’s decided he “left out an important fourth skill set.”

He explained by posting this photo of Dennis bringing beers to the party.

If you can’t handle delivering a truckload of beer when duty calls, don’t look for USV funding.

