VC Fred Wilson: I Put On Some Weight, But This Awesome Gadget Is Helping Me Manage It

are fueling a movement dubbed “the Quantified Self,” where we capture data about ourselves in the hopes of gaining more insight into our health.



Prominent New York investor Fred Wilson is one of the latest to seemingly join the movement.

Wilson started using a Withings scale after he realised he put on some weight, he writes on his personal blog.

The Withings scale measures your weight, body fat percentage, pulse, and the temperature and carbon dioxide levels in your home. It aims to helps you keep track of trends in your weight and body composition.

“It’s geek and chic at the same time,” Wilson writes.

