Now That The $1.1 Billion Sale Is Official, This Is As Close To Gloating As One Tumblr Investor Is Going To Get

Union Square Ventures was one of the earliest investors in Tumblr.



Now, USV’s most famous partner, Fred Wilson, is celebrating Yahoo’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Tumblr without trying to gloat.

On Wilson’s personal blog, AVC, he reiterated that “success has a thousand fathers.”

“You can count on it – when a deal works out spectacularly everyone involved will take credit for it,” Wilson writes. “This behaviour is particularly annoying to the entrepreneurs who put the sweat, blood and tears into the Company.”

Note: Wilson wrote his post earlier today before the official announcement.

