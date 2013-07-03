How You Know When It's Time To Give Up And Hand Over Your Company

Zynga founder Mark Pincus handed over his CEO position to former Xbox chief Don Mattrick yesterday.



Union Square Ventures managing partner Fred Wilson, who owns a ton of Zynga shares, is optimistic about the change in management.

In fact, Wilson writes on his blog that his firm typically advocates for that sort of transition if the founder is struggling to be both the CEO and product lead.

Given that Pincus is holding on to the chief product officer title, it seems that Pincus wants to go back to just focusing on product.

And that’s not a bad thing.

“The thing we always remind entrepreneurs is that bringing in a CEO does not mean losing control of the company,” Wilson writes on his blog. “In fact, bringing in a CEO is often a great way to keep control of a company if you do it well.”

