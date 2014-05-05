Top New York VC Says Google Has Done Nothing That Is Truly Evil

Megan Rose Dickey Fred Wilson on stage with Mike Arrington

Today at TechCrunch Disrupt, top New York venture capitalist Fred Wilson spoke about his trust in Google.

“Google has done nothing to date that I can think of that is truly evil,” Wilson said on stage. “But they have more potential to do bad stuff than maybe anyone other than the NSA.”

Wilson says that the onus is on Google not to do it because the minute they do, they will screw up company.

Regarding privacy, Wilson says that we should have some ability to control what people do with our data.

“But the question is, ‘What is the end game? Where does that all go to?’ People should be able to opt out of services that essentially mine their personal data and do things with it,” Wilson says. “But the majority of us will probably not do it.”

That’s when Wilson polled the audience, and asked if we were OK with Google spying on us because we trust the company. About two thirds of the audience — at a technology conference, mind you — said they were OK with it.

