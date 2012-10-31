Heavy Flooding Forces VC Fred Wilson Out Of His Home For The Next Couple Months

Photo: nytimes blog

Earlier this morning, Union Square Ventures Principal Fred Wilson revealed via Twitter that his family will most likely be homeless for the next month or two because of Hurricane Sandy’s heavy flooding.



Wilson, an early investor in successful startups Twitter and Indeed, lives in Manhattan’s “Zone A.”

Luckily, Wilson had the foresight to evacuate himself and his family from their house on the Hudson River before the damage really hit.

Wilson says that when he saw water from the Hudson River surging over the banks yesterday morning, he knew it was time to get out.

“That was the moment I knew that our street would turn into a lake,” Wilson writes on his blog, A VC. “I just felt it in my gut.”

Wilson’s gut feeling turned out to be spot on. His street in the west village flooded around five feet at the height of the storm surge. But rest assured, he and his family safely retreated to a friend’s place in uptown New York.

