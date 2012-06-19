Fred Wilson Gets His Wish, Loses Status

Late last year, rate-a-VC site TheFunded.com’s pegged Fred Wilson as the nation’s number one VC. How did Fred react to being ranked ahead of worthies from Kleiner Perkins, Greylock, Benchmark, etc? He peed on the Funded’s methdology, and recommended changes to make the ratings more meaningful.

Fred got his wish! Site founder Adeo Ressi has released new algorithms over the weekend to weed out firms with a high number of suspiciously positive reviews. The result: Union Square Ventures is off the TheFunded’s leaderboard. New number one? Boston-based Spark Capital.



