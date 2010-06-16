Fred Wilson: Chatroulette Founder Doesn't Know What He Wants To Do

Photo: Randy Stewart

After being one of the biggest supporters of Chatroulette, it appears Fred Wilson has cooled on the company and its founder.In an interview with Nick Bilton at the New York Times, Fred says:



I haven’t seen or spoken to Andrey [the founder] since the day he showed up in the country. We met with him; he didn’t really know what he wanted to do with Chatroulette. I was eager to meet him, but after meeting him I didn’t get the impression that he knew what to do with it.

Fred Wilson was one of the first prominent public champions of Chatroulette, the penis filled online video chat site. He was so fond of the site, he wanted to bring its 17 year-old founder Andrey Ternovskiy to the USA to meet with him, and possibly invest in the company.

Looks like that’s not happening any time soon.

