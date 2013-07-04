Join Fred Wilson, Mike Lazerow, Alexis Ohanian And More At IGNITION 2013

From Apple to–yes–Zynga and everything in between. From mobile to social to content marketing to instant video and second screen TV. Take a deep dive into the explosive future of digital business at Business Insider’s flagship conference IGNITION: Future of Digital, in NYC on November 11-13.



For the fourth year running, we’re gathering 700 senior executives from the converging worlds of technology, media, marketing, entertainment, investing and finance. Together we’ll explore the emerging business models being driven by disruptive technology. Join us to hear from:

Lerer Ventures’ Eric Hippeau, talking up the opportunity for native video news

Buddy Media founder Mike Lazerow (now Salesforce Social CMO) explaining social marketing’s relentless drive into the mainstream

Guggenheim Media’s Ross Levinsohn, unpacking the battle for Hulu and the future of television

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian explores the rise and rise of participant media

Vice Media’s man about the planet Shane Smith, taking radical video into prime time

And Union Square Ventures Fred Wilson, doing a signature fireside on the future of everything with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget

We’re adding new speakers every day–check the latest full roster here.

We’re also building out November’s agenda-two and a half jam-packed days of discussions including:

Into The Stream: Will YouTube, Netflix & Hulu totally dissolve linear TV?

Mobile Ads: Location saves the day?

Native Content: Does anyone know what Millennials want?

Reinventing News: Smaller, cheaper, faster–where’s the end?

The Empires Strike Back: Big TV piles into Web video.

Social Advertising: Performance vs annoyance.

Big Data: From many platforms, one measurement?

Wearables and the Internet of Things!: No, really.

For a taste of what you can expect in November, check out the latest IGNITION 2013 line-up, or the full agendas from our previous events.

if you're interested in joining the IGNITION community by sponsoring, contact [email protected].

