Fred Willard Fired By PBS After Lewd-Conduct Arrest—Here's Today's Buzz

- ShutterstockBusted: Video has surfaced of Antonio Banderas seductively dancing with Bollywood actress Malika Sherwawat aboard Paul Allen’s yacht during the Cannes Film Festival in June. Melanie Griffith is not going to be happy about this.
- “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth has been hand-chosen by Steven Spielberg to play the lead in “Robopocalypse.” Deadline dubbed the job “one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood.”
- Seth Rogen’s actress wife Lauren Miller has obtained a temporary restraining order against 31-year-old Yasin Ajani after claiming the man came to her home and tried to manipulate the family maid into letting him inside the couple’s L.A. home. A judge ordered Ajani to stay at least 200 yards away from Seth and Lauren.
- Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in New York last night after having a heated argument on the street with two photographers trying to take his photo. Rocky was apparently booked for attempted robbery, though TMZ will not explain why.
- 59-year-old “Jurassic Park” star Jeff Goldblum enjoys a beach vacation in St.Barts with his 29-year-old bikini-clad girlfriend, Emilie Livingston.
- After being arrested for lewd conduct in an adult movie theatre this week, Fred Willard was fired from his PBS show “Market Warriors”—but the actor says the incident was all just a “big misunderstanding” and that “it didn’t happen.” Watch below.
