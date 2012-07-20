Fred Willard Arrested For Alleged Lewd Conduct At Adult Movie theatre—Here's Today's Buzz

- Shutterstock”Best in Show” and “Anchorman” actor Fred Willard was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in public while watching a film at the Tiki adult theatre in Hollywood Wednesday night. Willard was released shortly after being booked for lewd conduct.
- Tom Cruise took Suri on a helicopter ride yesterday from the West 30th Street heliport while Katie Holmes took a spin class at SoulCycle.
- Robin Williams has just been cast to play Dwight Eisenhower in the Lee Daniels-directed White House film, “The Butler.”
- Barbara Walters walked away from an interview with Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman after the former neighbourhood watchman demanded at the last minute that, in return for the chat, ABC put him and his wife up in a hotel for a month, a source told Page Six.
- Despite being given the third degree from Howard Stern while appearing on his radio show, Russell Brand stayed mum on his divorce from Katy Perry, telling the shock jock “I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other … I don’t want to be too glib … She’ll read it and she’ll be sad and I don’t want that.”
- Paris Jackson publicly calls out her uncle Randy for being a “liar” after he claimed her grandmother had a “mini stroke.” The feud comes after a letter in which Randy, along with famous siblings, demand the resignation of John Branca and John McClain from their positions as executors of the Michael Jackson estate.
- Prince Harry looked dashing in a navy suit as he hit the red carpet for the London premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.” Meanwhile, Harry’s father Prince Charles used his royal superpowers to attempt to climb a wall in his suit.
