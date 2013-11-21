The Most Important Economics Site In The World Just Got A Great New Redesign

The St. Louis Fed’s Federal Reserve Economic Data site, aka FRED, just got a major redesign, and it looks great.

FRED is the most important economics data website in the world, as it centralizes 10s of thousands of datasets from around the world and through time in one place.

The first major difference is that the charts look way better.

Here’s the before…

And the after — which you’ll also notice is embedded, and interactive — holding your cursor over the chart shows specific data points:

Even better, you can zoom in on specific dates — previously, you had to reset your entire chart to change your timeframe:

Meanwhile, searches for datasets are now ranked:

Finally, most new data sets now come with a detailed explanation of what exactly you’re looking at.

Basically, an already great site just got even better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.