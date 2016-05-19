The best free economic data resource in the world is getting a facelift in June

FRED is getting a makeover.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve’s Federal Reserve Economic Data — affectionately known as FRED — database is getting a makeover next month, the Fed announced Wednesday.

I think there are about a hundred regular readers who are going to be excited about this, but I know that these folks will be very excited.

FRED is completely free, an incredibly valuable place for economic data that allows you to easily spin up charts and is the only free offer that can even begin to challenge the Bloomberg Terminal and other premium offerings for market and economic data.

FRED is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Below is a screenshot of the new design, and you can see more here:

