Fred Perry Brand Mysteriously Fails To capitalise On British Wimbledon Win

Fred Perry, a clothing line named after the last British tennis player to win Wimbledon (back in 1936), has completely failed to capitalise on Andy Murray’s historic victory on Sunday.



The main page of the company’s website has no mention of Murray’s win. The tennis attire section and the company’s blog also contain no references to Murray winning Wimbledon.

On the social media front, the company has one Facebook post related to the win but features a picture of Perry in the 1930s instead of Murray.

The company also has a similar post on Instagram that was made before Murray’s final match on Sunday.

The most attention given to the win is on the company’s Twitter account, which tweeted congratulations to Murray on Sunday and retweeted a photo of Murray holding his trophy in front of a statue of Perry on Monday:

This failure to capitalise on Murray’s win is rather puzzling. A British player winning Wimbledon for the first time in the 77 years since the clothing line’s namesake did seems like the perfect marketing opportunity for a company that specialises in tennis attire.

And searches for “Fred Perry” have hit peak volume in the last seven days, according to Google:

