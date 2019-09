Buffalo Bils running back Fred Jackson continued his stellar season by traversing the field for an 80-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants this afternoon.



He busted through the line then outran the Giants secondary with a series of cutbacks.

It put the Bills up 14-7 early in the first half.

Here’s the video:

