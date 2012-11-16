Seattle Times Publishes Photo Of 'Shirtless' FBI Agent And It's Nothing Like You'd Expect

After the “shirtless” FBI agent was revealed to be anti-terrorism expert Fred Humphries last night, everyone was wondering when exactly the shirtless photo that he allegedly sent to key Petraeus scandal woman Jill Kelley (and apparently got him kicked off the case) would come out.



Well, the Seattle Times has published the photo, and, true to what Humphries lawyer said to the New York Times, this really does not look like some kind of flirtatious, “sexting”-style picture. The photo, which shows Humphries with a couple of dummies, was apparently sent to a number of friends with the title “Which one is Fred?”:

Photo: Seattle Times

