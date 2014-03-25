Iowa State Coach Sends Teen Daughter An Awesome Text Message After Dancing Horribly On TV

Tony Manfred
Fred hoiberg iowa stateCBS

Paige Hoiberg’s dad, Iowa State basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, can be such a dad sometimes.

After his team beat North Carolina 85-83 to secure a berth in the Sweet 16, Hoiberg unleashed some truly awful dances moves in the locker room.

When his dance routine made it onto CBS’s postgame broadcast, he sent his daughter a text message apologizing in advance for embarrassing her.

“I just danced in the locker room…I’m guessing I probably embarrassed you…sorry!” he said.

She was ok with it, and tweeted out a picture of the text, saying “Ahahhahaha don’t even currrr #nyc #SWEET16 :)”:

Fred hoiberg text message@PaigeHoiberg

The moves:

Paige, a high schooler with a promising basketball career of her own, has a legitmately entertaining Twitter feed. Earlier this year she called out Marcus Smart for flopping, and last night she was on a roll:

The Hoiberg family is the best.



