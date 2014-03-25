Iowa State Coach Sends Teen Daughter An Awesome Text Message After Dancing Horribly On TV

Paige Hoiberg’s dad, Iowa State basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, can be such a dad sometimes.
After his team beat North Carolina 85-83 to secure a berth in the Sweet 16, Hoiberg unleashed some truly awful dances moves in the locker room.
When his dance routine made it onto CBS’s postgame broadcast, he sent his daughter a text message apologizing in advance for embarrassing her.
“I just danced in the locker room…I’m guessing I probably embarrassed you…sorry!” he said.
She was ok with it, and tweeted out a picture of the text, saying “Ahahhahaha don’t even currrr #nyc #SWEET16 :)”:
The moves:
Paige, a high schooler with a promising basketball career of her own, has a legitmately entertaining Twitter feed. Earlier this year she called out Marcus Smart for flopping, and last night she was on a roll:
Ya it’s official I’m changing my twitter name to Paige Swagberg
— Paige Swagberg (@PaigeHoiberg) March 24, 2014
The Hoiberg family is the best.
