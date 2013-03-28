TECH STOCK GURU: For The First Time In A Long Time, I'm Going To Go Short Big Tech

Fred Hickey, the tech stock guru who runs The High-Tech Strategist newsletter, just made a rare bearish call on Twitter.
“For the 1st time in a long time I have begun to short big-cap tech stocks,” he said. “Despite money-printing rally, techs have rolled over – for good reasons.”
Unfortunately, he won’t be providing further details until some time next week.
Hickey is a regular on Barron’s exclusive Roundtable.
Here are his tweets:
@htsfhickey
