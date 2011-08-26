Former RBS CEO Splurged On Private Office Kitchen And "Pleasure Dome" While Firm Was Headed For Disaster

Photo: AP

A new book detailing the lavish spending of the disgraced former RBS CEO is about to hit the bookshelves.Titled, “Masters Of Nothing: The Crash And How It Will Happen Again,” it goes on sale next month.



Daily Mail lists some of the accusations against Sir Fred Goodwin in the new book by George Osborne’s former chief of staff Matthew Hancock, and Nadhim Zahawi:

Catering staff were threatened with disciplinary action in an email titled ‘Rogue Biscuits’ after someone had the audacity to offer executives pink wafers

RBS staff ‘went into panic mode’ after a window cleaner fell off a ladder in Sir Fred’s office and broke a toy aeroplane

Staff at the bank were “absolutely terrified” of him

RBS redecorated the lobby outside Sir Fred’s office with wallpaper costing £1,000 a roll because someone had made a tiny stain on one surface

Fruit was flown in daily from Paris

£5.3million was spent refurbishing a rarely-used building dubbed ‘Sir Fred’s Pleasure Dome’ by staff. It had a ‘state-of-the-art executive meeting and dining facility, including a subterranean kitchen serving several RBS properties”

He spent £100,000 a month on part-time chauffeurs

He changed £100-a-square-yard carpeting in two vast boardrooms—twice—because he ‘didn’t like the shade of amber’

He kept an engineer on standby until the early hours at dinner parties to switch off the fire alarms when executives wanted to smoke

His private Falcon 900EX jet had the personalised registration RBSG (Royal Bank of Scotland Goodwin)

He bought 4 executive parking spaces near the Edinburgh airport

He ordered the construction of a special kitchen for preparing food (particularly scallops) close to his office so that food would stay hot

