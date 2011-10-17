HOLLYWEIRD: Here's What Industry Moves Fred Durst, Lady Gaga And Woody Allen Pulled This Week

- The immortal Fred Durst, lead singer of Limp Bizkit, is getting his own sitcom… and it’s tentatively called “Douchebag.” Stay classy, CBS.
- Robert Downey, Jr. would like everyone to give Mel Gibson another chance.
- During Eminem’s Shady 2.0 cypher at the BET Awards on Monday, Detroit spitter Royce da 5’9″ kept saying, “Hi, Rihanna,” for no apparent reason. Then the world got obsessed, and Rihanna responded on Twitter. Modern romance!
- Woody Allen was planning on calling his newest movie “The Bop Decameron,” presumably so that nobody would see it. Fortunately, just-slightly cooler minds prevailed: the film is now called “Nero Fiddled.”
- Lady Gaga took to the courts to make sure that British kids’ website Moshi Monsters couldn’t use a fictional character they’d created called “Lady Goo Goo.” If Gaga takes herself any more seriously, she’ll be obligated to enter the Republican race for President.
- While doing press for her new movie “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” Tilda Swinton told interviewers that she wanted to kill her baby brother when she was younger. But then she actually ended up saving his life… yeah, Swinton is the weirdest.
- A woman is suing the distributors of “Drive” because it was nothing like “The Fast and the Furious.” Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling looks in the mirror and wonders if he’s going bald.
