Fred Drasner Appears To Be The favoured Newsweek Suitor As Next Bidding Deadline Looms

The next round of bids for Newsweek closes Thursday at 5 p.m., and it appears that Fred Drasner, Mort Zuckerman’s former partner in U.S. News & World Report and The Daily News, is the frontrunner, according to Keith Kelly, who first broke the news of Drasner’s interest in the struggling magazine.



Kelly also caught up with Zuckerman, who had been jet-setting around the Mediterranean recently, and who squelched speculation that he might either be pursuing Newsweek individually or looking to team up with Drasner again on another media venture.

That leaves the same five bidders that have been officially identified. Dranser; Chris Ruddy’s Newsmax Media (check out our recent sit-down with Ruddy); TV Guide parent OpenGate Capital; hedge funder Thane Ritchie; and former electronics and stereo equipment entrepreneur Sidney Harmon.

But the word is that there are about 12 serious contenders vying for the magazine. We recently reported that hedge funder (and former major New York Times shareholder) Phil Falcone of Harbinger Capital Partners might be one of them. And might Bloomberg still swoop in at the 11th hour as it did with Businessweek?

