The Nuclear Option For Trashing Obama

Rev Jeremiah Wright

The New York Times obtained a leaked copy of a proposal given to conservative billionaire Joe Ricketts for an ad campaign aimed at tarring Obama with the most outrageous things said by his longtime pastor, Jeremiah Wright. The theoretical ad campaign was drawn up by Fred Davis, famous for his wildly viral campaign commercials like Demon Sheep.



It also came with an explosive memo, in which Davis slams McCain for not using this material in 2008, and outlines strategies for using it without being labelled a racist.

It doesn’t sound like the campaign is going to run ever, but it provides a blueprint for how to trash Obama aggressively.

