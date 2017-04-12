57-year-old Fred Couples shows just how much golf has changed in 25 years

Fred Couples had another great run at the Masters, finishing 18th, his sixth top-20 finish at Augusta National since turn 50.

So how does Couples continue to excel against the best golfers in the world at 57 years old? A mastery of the golf course certainly helps, but so does the fact that he is driving the ball nearly 300 yards.

So far in 2017, Couples is averaging 295.9 yards on his drives. To put that into perspective — and to show just how much the game of golf has changed in the last 25 years — Couples’ driving distance this season is 21 yards farther than his average drive in 1992, the year he won the Masters.

