Fred Armisen Anonymously Calls Payphones For Heineken Social Experiment Campaign [THE BRIEF]

Fred Armisen is one of the new faces of Heineken, along with Neil Patrick Harris. In this new video, Armisen calls a payphone in New York City asking anyone who answers to meet him across the street. The ad is part of Heineken’s “social experiment,” according to Ad Age.

Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp will create an eight-person team dedicated to making native ads, or ads that look similar to the editorial content, according to The Drum.

Following the release of Airbnb‘s new mildly sexual looking logo, Mashable reports that a Tumblr page was created to collect the most humorous depictions of what the logo really looks like.

TubeMogul, a “video-ad-buying software company,” went public on Friday. The stock exploded on its first day of trading. So far, it’s only up a little in pre-market trading today.

Tech company Pivotstack created a “Top 50 Ad Agencies” list according to Adweek. The site took into account the number of likes or followers an agency had on Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin and also the amount of traffic and agency’s website had. Agencies at the top of the list include Ogilvy & Mather, IDEO, and Wieden + Kennedy.

Media Post reports that should Fox buy Time Warner, CBS might look into buying CNN.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

