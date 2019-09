Observation just now from Conor Sen on Twitter:



The last leap day eve — February 28, 2008 — the S&P closed at 1367.

Right now it’s at 1369, so basically in the exact same place it was then.

And we all know how the rest of the year ended.

Photo: FRED

