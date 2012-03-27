Checking Out These Freaky Graphic Designs Superimposed On Antique Dollar Bills

Photo: Vazz Jazz

Technically, it’s illegal to mutilate U.S. currency in any fashion.But an artist known as Vazz Jazz recently decided to flout that statute and create some really cool artwork, using dollar bills as a canvas.



We don’t know much about Mr. or Mrs. Jazz; whoever they are simply sent us an anonymous email and did not provide a website.

The images are untitled, but the subject of the email was “Old Dollars, New Ideas.” Not a bad way to describe it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.