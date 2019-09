Please enable Javascript to watch this video The authors of "Freakonomics" and "Super Freakonomics" have a new book called "Think Like A Freak." In this book Levitt and Dubner reveal the strange way the world works and they offer prescriptions to help change the way you think and solve problems.

