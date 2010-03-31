Freakonomics Movie Debuts On April 30

The best-selling nonfiction book, “Freakonomics” will appear as a documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.



Written by University of Chicago economist Steven D. Levitt and New York Times journalist Stephen J. Dubner, “Freakonomics” describes the economic hidden theory found in cultural events such as cheating and drug dealing.

Now, the book is a documentary. According to Forbes, it was directed by five filmmakers — the most notable of whom is Morgan Spurlock, the director behind Oscar-nominated “Super Size Me.”

‘Freakonomics’ will premiere on April 30, as the closing night film of the ninth annual Tribeca Film Festival, Variety reports.

