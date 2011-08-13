10 Lessons From Freakonomics That Will Blow Your Mind

Sumo wrestlers earn their living based on their ranking. The rankings are set by a series of matches that allow agreements between players to distribute higher standards of living to more wrestlers without sacrificing any individual ranking.

Teachers succeed or fail based on standardized tests that often have nothing to do with daily lessons. It isn't hard to grasp the negative incentive of the potential loss in much needed financial support to their school, not to mention individual job loss or demotion. The conclusion a significant number of teachers arrived at was to drive up scores, even if it meant cheating.

People are asked to drop a buck in a jar to pay for their bagel in the break room. The incentive to be honest is self-imposed, to be honest. The results? The more you earn, the more likely you are to take without paying; the worse the weather, the less likely anyone is to pay; Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Valentine's Day all show lower pay rates than their July 4th and President's Day brethren.

The lesson: All incentives have dark sides.