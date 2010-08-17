The Freakonomics Guys Are Now Using Quant Algos To See If They Can Catch Terrorists

The guys who wrote Freakonomics are now working with a quant who is helping to create an algorithm that attempts to predict the habits of a terrorist based on retail banking data.



Apparently they found something interesting and handed it over to authorities. Anyone with any extensive knowledge of terrorism probably took one look at it and threw it out. But it’s interesting to think about the other areas quant finance could be applied to.

The quant the Freakonomics guys worked with works in the anti-fraud department of a large British bank and is dubbed “Ian Horsley.”

Apparently he is using the retail banking information of former terrorists to predict potential traits of a future terrorist (much like a quant would use past market movements to predict future movements).

In Steve Levitt’s words, his and Horsley’s job was to:

Create an algorithm based on the patterns that set these men apart from the general population.

Once the algorithm was successfully fine-tuned, it could be used to dredge through the bank’s database to identify other potential bad guys.

Here’s what they’ve discovered so far:

A would-be terrorist was disproportionately unlikely to:

• Have a savings account

• Withdraw money from an ATM on a Friday afternoon

• Buy life insurance

And how he explains the findings:

The no-ATM-on-Friday metric would seem to be a proxy for a Muslim who attends that day’s mandatory prayer service. The life-insurance marker is a bit more interesting. Let’s say you’re a 20-six-year-old man, married with two young children. It probably makes sense to buy some life insurance so your family can survive if you happen to die young. But an insurance company may not pay out if the policyholder commits a suicide bombing. So a 20-six-year-old family man who suspects he may one day blow himself up may not waste money on life insurance.

What this really means is that there should be a hot quant in the next James Bond movie.

