Freak Ohio State Touchdown On Final Play Leads To Brent Musburger Praising The Fortunes Of Gamblers

Cork Gaines

With Northwestern trailing by four points deep in their own end of the field on the final play, a series of laterals ended with Ohio State recovering a fumble in the endzone.

While the six points may have seemed meaningless in the final score, it meant a lot to gamblers. Brent Musburger, well aware of the circumstances, immediately made reference to the importance of the touchdown. With Ohio State favoured by 5-6.5 points in most places, the random touchdown meant they covered the spread and impacted thousands of bets.

While this happens all the time, it is not often that a bet-savvy announcer such as Musburger is calling the play on national television. Here is the play (via ABC)..

