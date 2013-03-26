Freak Snowstorm Ruins Spring Break At The National Zoo

Spring is going out more like a lion than a lamb.
Over the weekend, a spring storm dumped snow, slush, and rain across the mid-Atlantic region from St. Louis to Indianapolis.
Heavy snow also moved through Washington D.C. early Monday, sprinkling the nation’s capital with around 1.3 inches of snow, the most snow the city has seen all winter.
The late storm even surprised some warm-weather loving animals at Smithsonian’s National Zoo, who like most of us, were looking forward to leaving winter behind.
grey wolves, which are found in small populations through Canada, Alaska, and Yellowstone National Park, are also adapted to cold weather.
The snow is probably a shock to these Grevy's Zebras, which in the wild are found in semi-arid plains in Kenya and Ethiopia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.