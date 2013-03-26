Freak Snowstorm Ruins Spring Break At The National Zoo

Confused panda

Spring is going out more like a lion than a lamb.



Over the weekend, a spring storm dumped snow, slush, and rain across the mid-Atlantic region from St. Louis to Indianapolis.

Heavy snow also moved through Washington D.C. early Monday, sprinkling the nation’s capital with around 1.3 inches of snow, the most snow the city has seen all winter.

The late storm even surprised some warm-weather loving animals at Smithsonian’s National Zoo, who like most of us, were looking forward to leaving winter behind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.