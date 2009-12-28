Freak Scare On Same Detroit-Bound Flight Turns Out To Be Nigerian Businessman Getting Sick In The Bathroom

Two days after a Detroit-bound Northwest airline flight came under an attempted terrorist attack, the exact same flight was disrupted by a Nigerian citizen who refused to come out of the bathroom after an hour.



This time, apparently, the passenger, though he was unruly and verbally disruptive was not a threat. According to officials, he was merely ill.

Upon landing, he was arrested and taken into custody (see below).



