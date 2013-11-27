How To Be The Best-Dressed Guy In Your Fraternity

We recently brought you

a fraternity fashion email from the self-proclaimed “Fratshionistau”that was making the rounds at Emory University.

We spoke with the author — Emory sophomore Jonathan Weiss — and put together our own Fraternity Fashion Guide. Weiss helped us determine some do’s and don’ts for the well-dressed frat boy.

Inside, you’ll find tips on how to dress for any occasion — formals, date nights, class, or parties.

You’ll also find some advice directly from the Fratshionistau, such as this gem about how to best pull off a semi-formal look: “Simplicity stands out! Busy designs on shirts or ties are distracting. A solid white shirt with a solid coloured tie, or a basic pattern, is always the easiest way to go.”

