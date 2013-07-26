Here Are The Frats That Donate To A Group That Fights Hazing Reform

There have been close to 20 fraternity hazing-related deaths since 2005, and more than a quarter of those deaths happened in 2012, according to statistics compiled by Business Insider.



2005 is the same year the Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee (FratPAC) — a lobbying group that claims to “support candidates who promote legislation that encourages hazing mitigation” — was founded.

But as two recent Bloomberg articles on the fraternity lobbying group show, it’s clear that national hazing reform is not truly on FratPAC’s agenda. The group has fought against efforts to pass legislation that deny financial aid to students who hazed, according to Bloomberg’s David Glovin.

The graph below shows donations to FratPAC from various sororities and fraternities.

It’s worth noting that since 2005, Sigma Alpha Epsilon has had three hazing-related deaths in its chapters. Lambda Phi Epsilon and Theta Chi have each had two hazing-related deaths. These deaths happened all across the country, and were not centralized around a specific chapter or region. None of those fraternities appear on the list below.

