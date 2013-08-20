18 College Frats With Big Name Wall Street Alumni

This week, fraternity rush is beginning at college campuses across the country.
The reasons people join these groups might vary. Most people probably want to make more friends and have a full social calendar, while others might want to form connections with past and current brothers that could be useful in later life.
We combed through a bunch of fraternities notable members lists to find big Wall Street names, both past and present, who were brothers.
We’ve included a round up of frats that have produced some of the biggest, and in a couple cases some of the most infamous, names on the Street.
Notable Wall Street members: SAC Capital's Steve Cohen (UPenn), former chairman of Bear Stearns Alan 'Ace' Greenberg, Cantor Fitzgerald vice chairman Stuart Fraser (University of Missouri)
Founded: December 29, 1898 (114 years) City College of New York
Nickname: 'ZBT' or 'Zebe'
Mission Statement: 'The mission of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity (ZBT) is to foster and develop in its membership the tenets of its Credo: Intellectual Awareness, Social Responsibility, Integrity and Brotherly Love, in order to prepare its members for positions of leadership and service within their communities.
'Mindful of its founding in 1898 as the Nation's first Jewish Fraternity, ZBT will preserve and cultivate its relationships within the Jewish community. Since 1954, ZBT has been committed to its policy of non-sectarian Brotherhood, and values the diversity of its membership. ZBT will recruit and initiate men of good character, regardless of religion, race or creed who are accepting of these principles.'
Size: Over 140,000 initiated
Famous Wall Street members: Lehman Brothers ex-CEO Dick Fuld (University of Colorado at Boulder)
Founded: September 11, 1865 (147 years ago) Virginia Military Institute
Nickname(s): 'ATO' or 'Taus'
Mission Statement: 'To bind men together in a brotherhood based upon eternal and immutable principles, with a bond as strong as right itself and as lasting as humanity; to know no North, no South, no East, no West, but to know man as man, to teach that true men the world over should stand together and contend for supremacy of good over evil; to teach, not politics, but morals; to foster, not partisanship, but the recognition of true merit wherever found; to have no narrower limits within which to work together for the elevation of man than the outlines of the world: these were the thoughts and hopes uppermost in the minds of the founders of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.'
Famous Wall Street members: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain (MIT)
Founded: November 4, 1834 (178 years ago) Williams College
Nickname: 'DU'
Mission/Vision Statement: 'Delta Upsilon is the premier men's fraternity committed to Building Better Men for a global society through service, leadership development, and lifelong personal growth of our diverse membership.'
Size: 3,700 undergraduate and 80,000 living alumni
Notable Wall Street Members: Baupost Group's Seth Klarman (Cornell)
Founded: October 13, 1890 (122 years ago) Cornell
Nickname: 'D. Chi'
Mission Statement: 'We, the members of The Delta Chi Fraternity, believing that great advantages are to be derived from a brotherhood of college and university men, appreciating that close association may promote friendship, develop character, advance justice, and assist in the acquisition of a sound education, do ordain and establish this Constitution.'
Size: ~105,000 initiates
Famous Wall Street member(s): Former Merrill Lynch CEO William Allen Schreyer (Penn State)
Founded: November 1, 1901 (111 years ago) Richmond College (now University of Richmond)
Nickname(s): 'Sig Ep' 'SPE'
Mission Statement: 'Building balanced leaders for the world's communities.'
Size: over 15,000 undergraduates and about ~ 300,000 lifetime members.
Famous Wall Street member(s): former NYSE chair and former CEO of Citibank John S. Reed (Washington and Jefferson College and MIT)
Founded: November 2, 1909 (103 years ago) Boston University
Nickname(s): 'Lambda', 'Lambda Chi', 'LXA' or 'L Chi A'
Mission Statement: 'Through our Core Values and ritualistic teachings , Lambda Chi Alpha aims to systematically develop our men by fundamentally shaping who they are, what they know, and what they can do.'
Famous Wall Street members: Former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond (Colby College) and former BofA chairman Chauncey J. Medberry III.
Founded: December 26, 1848 (164 years ago) Miami University
Nickname(s): 'Phi Delt' or 'Phis'
Mission Statement: 'Phi Delta Theta was organised with three principal objectives: The cultivation of friendship among its members, the acquirement individually of a high degree of mental culture, and the attainment personally of a high standard of morality.'
Famous Wall Street members: Legendary dealmaker Richard Rainwater (University of Texas at Austin) and former NYSE president William R. Johnston
Founded: December 10, 1869 (143 years ago) University of Virginia
Nickname: Kappa Sig
Mission Statement (abbreviated version): 'The Fraternity should complement and enhance the educational mission of the host institution. The Fraternity should promote the ideal of Brotherhood.The Fraternity should actively contribute to the personal growth and development of its members.The Fraternity should promote ethical behaviour and decision-making. The Fraternity should encourage service to others.'
Famous Wall Street member(s): Charles R. Schwab
Founded: January 1, 1869 (144 years ago) Virginia Military Institute
Nickname(s): 'SigNu'
Mission Statement: 'To develop ethical leaders inspired by the principles of Love, Honour and Truth. To foster the personal growth of each man's mind, heart and character. To perpetuate lifelong friendships and commitment to the Fraternity.'
Famous Wall Street members: Former Bank of America CEO Hugh L. McColl Jr. (UNC-Chapel Hill)
Founded: August 8, 1839 (173 years ago) Miami University
Nickname: 'Beta'
Mission Statement: 'Beta Theta Pi is dedicated to building men of principle for a principled life. Our brotherhood aids the individual, builds the Fraternity and strengthens the host academic institution through lifelong devotion to intellectual excellence, high standards of moral conduct and responsible citizenship...'
Famous Wall Street member(s): George Herbert Walker IV, CEO of Neuberger Berman (UPenn)
Founded: January 17, 1847 (166 years ago), Columbia University
Nickname: The Order of St. Anthony, and the Fraternity of Delta Psi, St. A's or the Hall
Famous Wall Street members: J. Pierpont Morgan, Jr. (Harvard), Chase Manhattan Bank's Irving H. Chase (Yale) Robert Lehman (Yale), Teddy Forstmann (Yale)
Founded: June 22, 1844 (168 years ago) Yale University
Nickname: 'Deke'
Mission Statement: 'The Objects of Delta Kappa Epsilon are the Cultivation of General Literature and Social Culture, the Advancement and Encouragement of Intellectual Excellence, the Promotion of Honorable Friendship and Useful Citizenship, the Development of a Spirit of Tolerance and Respect for the Rights and Views of Others, the Maintenance of Gentlemanly Dignity, Self-Respect, and Morality in All Circumstances, and the Union of Stout Hearts and Kindred Interests to Secure to Merit its Due Reward.'
Fun Fact: The Yale Club in New York City is also residence to the DKE Club of New York.
Famous Wall Street members: Tiger Management's Julian Robertson (University of North Carolina) and former JPMorgan CEO/chairman William B. Harrison, Jr. (University of North Carolina)
Founded: June 1, 1847 (165 years ago) NYU
Nickname: 'Zete'
Mission Statement: 'Zeta Psi strives to be the premier international men's fraternal organisation dedicated to forging academic excellence and life-long bonds of brotherhood. Through active chapter participation and continuing alumni outreach, Zeta Psi members are committed to the development of leadership, character and intellect and to the service of their brothers, their communities and mankind.'
Famous Wall Street members: Paul Tudor Jones II (University of Virginia), Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie III (UVA) T. Boone Pickens (Oklahoma State University) and Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn (Cornell) Greenlight's CIO Daniel Roitman (Cornell)
Founded: March 9, 1856 (156 years ago) University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa
Nicknames: 'SAE', 'Sig Alphs', 'E's'
Mission Statement: 'The mission of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is to promote the highest standards of friendship, scholarship, and service for our members based upon the ideals set forth by our Founders and as specifically enunciated in 'The True Gentleman.''
Size: 227 total chapters, 13,000 undergraduates and ~190,000 living SAE alumni
Famous Wall Street members: Warren Buffett (UPenn)
Founded: December 6, 1845 (167 years ago) Yale University
Nickname: 'Alpha Sig'
Mission Statement: 'To be the co-curricular organisation of choice for discerning undergraduate men, through the provision of an enriching brotherhood experience and a full range of character and leadership development opportunities that are: Relevant, Replicable, and Recognisable'
Famous Wall Street members: Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger (University of Michigan)
Founded: March 4, 1827 (185 years) Union College
Fun Fact: It's second social fraternity chartered in the U.S. It's also a secret society.
Famous Wall Street members: Lone Pine's Stephen Mandel (Dartmouth)
Founded: November 24, 1833 (179 years old) at Union College
Nickname: 'Psi U'
Mission Statement: 'The mission of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity is to provide its members with: Individual development of the highest educational, moral, intellectual, and social excellence; The commitment to a lifelong brotherhood of firm and enduring friendship; The opportunity for the development of leadership skills that can be utilized in an undergraduate environment and throughout life; The commitment to contribute to their educational environment, their community, and their country throughout their lives.'
Fun fact: Nelson A. Rockefeller was a brother at Dartmouth Collge.
Famous Wall Street member(s): Trian Fund Management's Nelson Peltz (UPenn 1965)
Founded: May 1, 1848 (164 years ago) Jefferson College
Nickname: 'FIJI' of 'Phi Gam'
Mission Statement: Phi Gamma Delta is dedicated to developing men of character within the academic setting, with the aim that they will become fully contributing members of society. In pursuit of this mission, the Fraternity promotes five core values: Friendship, which brings us together and is the basis of our brotherhood. Knowledge, the primary reason our members attend college and the key to a fuller, richer life. Service, in recognition of our obligation to give back to the campus and community that foster our growth. Morality, our commitment to do what is right in all our relationships. Excellence, the achievement of full potential of the chapter and the individual members.'
Fun fact: Playing upon their FIJI nickname a lot of chapters host a big annual 'Fiji Island' party.
