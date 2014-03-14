Fraternity Brothers Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into SeaWorld To Take Selfies

Five fraternity brothers in Texas were arrested after cops busted them for breaking into a SeaWorld in the hope of taking selfies with the animals, WOIA reports (via The Week).

The University of Houston students allegedly scaled a fence around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and broke into a storage unit to eat Dippin’ Dots.

Shortly after they made it into the park, a security guard reportedly found them and called authorities. The two men arrested by the San Antonio Police Department were charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

Three of the fraternity brothers managed to evade arrest.

SeaWorld said none of the animals were harmed in the attempt of selfie infamy and the report from WOIA states “there are no reports of any vandalism or theft, other than the dipping dots.”

