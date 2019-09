Photo: Flickr / Financial Times Photos

Coders and entrepreneurs don’t always have to be the nerdy, quiet types.If you were one of Facebook’s earliest employees, chances are you found yourself at their house playing beer pong or going to one of Zuck’s crazy parties, like those chronicled by David Kirkpatrick in “The Facebook Effect.”



You know — the kind of lifestyle you might find in a fraternity.

And, no surprise, a lot of the top founders and tech leaders these days also found themselves starting in fraternities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.