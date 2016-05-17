Prague has a giant kinetic sculpture of Franz Kafka's head

Artist David Černý created “K on sun,” a giant, kinetic sculpture of Franz Kafka’s head. The sculpture is in Prague, right next to a building in which Kafka himself once worked as a clerk in an insurance company, and across from City Hall. It’s meant to distract people from the frustations of dealing with government employees.

