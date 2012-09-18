Successful Companies Have All Figured Out The Secret To 'Click Moments'

Most people would agree that the simple formula for success = hard work + luck.



But Frans Johansson, in his new book, “The Click Moment: Seizing Opportunity In An Unpredictable World,” argues that luck is an incredibly powerful part of the equation, and it’s up to us to create that luck — or “click moments.”

In fact, he says, companies like Google and Facebook are “luckier” than they’d like to admit. They’ve become dominant market players because their founders knew the value of placing lots of bets, and hoping one of them would pay off.

See below our conversation with Frans:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• The Truth Is, The Stimulus Was Amazing For America And Nobody Wants To Talk About It

• T. BOONE PICKENS: When We Buy OPEC Oil, We’re Helping Fund The Taliban

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.