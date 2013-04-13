Chimpanzees And Bonobos Teach Us About Human Politics

Expert primatologist Frans de Waal has been working with chimpanzees and bonobos, our closest evolutionary and genetic relatives, for about 40 years.



He’s currently the C. H. Candler Professor of Primate behaviour at Emory University and Director of the Living Links primate lab at the Yerkes National Primate Research centre.

Now he studies empathy and fairness in these primates, but his early work focused on their politics: how they resolve their arguments. These animals are social, just like humans, but they aren’t able to talk it out.

The two primate species have very different ways of working out their anger: the chimpanzees are relatively aggressive and start wars, while the bonobos approach each other and start orgies.

When we asked, de Waal noted that humans lie somewhere between our two genetic relatives and how they act can inform us about ourselves. See what he has to say here:

//

Produced by Business Insider Video

We also talked to de Waal about the basis of his new book, “The Bonobo And The Atheist” (W. W. Norton & Company, Inc, 2013).

In the book he argues that human morality is a product of evolution, since chimpanzees and bonobos also show fairness and empathy — which make up morality. See what he says about that here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.