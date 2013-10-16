Behind The Scenes At Beloved Brooklyn Pizzeria Franny's [PHOTOS]

Eating pizza is like a second job for me.

Growing up Italian-American in New York, it’s almost mandatory that you become an expert on the topic.

Working in Italian restaurants in New York and living in Italy certainly helped form my opinions of pizza. But the only way to really understand New York pizza is to eat a lot of it, for a while.

The way I see it, New York pizza breaks down into three categories:

1) The quaint, artisanal, pizza restaurants spread mostly throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan, which emulate traditional Neapolitan pizza and sell an expensive slice.

2) The random corner joints that may or may not be part of a larger chain, and seldom put any of the love the old-school places did into their pizza, though there are still some good ones left.

3) The relics of a former age, like Lombardi’s, DiFara, Grimaldi’s, and Tottono’s. A few of these are still delicious, but others simply use the name that made them famous to sell a mediocre product.

I’ve tried many of the old-school, classic places as well as the hottest new artisanal spots. And while I enjoy pizza from all of them, there is one place that slightly edges them out in my book, and keeps me coming back for more: Franny’s, in Brooklyn.

Yes, it does fall into the artisanal category. It’s not a throwback to old New York, but it is as authentic a pizza as you will find. Bottom line, it’s delicious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.