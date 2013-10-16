Behind The Scenes At Beloved Brooklyn Pizzeria Franny's [PHOTOS]

Eating pizza is like a second job for me.
Growing up Italian-American in New York, it’s almost mandatory that you become an expert on the topic.
Working in Italian restaurants in New York and living in Italy certainly helped form my opinions of pizza. But the only way to really understand New York pizza is to eat a lot of it, for a while.

The way I see it, New York pizza breaks down into three categories:

1) The quaint, artisanal, pizza restaurants spread mostly throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan, which emulate traditional Neapolitan pizza and sell an expensive slice.

2) The random corner joints that may or may not be part of a larger chain, and seldom put any of the love the old-school places did into their pizza, though there are still some good ones left.

3) The relics of a former age, like Lombardi’s, DiFara, Grimaldi’s, and Tottono’s. A few of these are still delicious, but others simply use the name that made them famous to sell a mediocre product.

I’ve tried many of the old-school, classic places as well as the hottest new artisanal spots. And while I enjoy pizza from all of them, there is one place that slightly edges them out in my book, and keeps me coming back for more: Franny’s, in Brooklyn.

Yes, it does fall into the artisanal category. It’s not a throwback to old New York, but it is as authentic a pizza as you will find. Bottom line, it’s delicious.

The ingredients are high quality.

The dough strikes the perfect balance between doughy and airy.

There are always delicious new topping combinations. This was the anchovy caper, potato and red onion. Delicious!

Toppings always lightly dress the pizza, never heavily smother it.

The pizza is cooked in a wood burning oven.

The high heat produces those amazing bubbles and perfect char.

And probably the biggest test for me, the middle is never soggy.

The pie is firm, evenly dressed and never greasy. This is the meatball pie.

Chef Johnathan Adler finishes it with Grana Padano cheese.

And soon after he puts the finishing touches on, it's headed to your table.

Can't make it to Brooklyn?

